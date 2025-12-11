For the 2026 model-year, U.S. outlet Consumer Reports, which evaluates thousands of consumer products each year, announced that 18 vehicles lost their recommendation because they exhibit reliability problems judged to beyond the average. The withdrawal of CR’s thumbs up came as the organization shared results of its annual survey of over 380,000 vehicle owners.

This survey takes into account 20 specific aspects of reliability, such as the engine, transmission, electric vehicle battery and charging system, as well as bodywork, paint and trim elements. Those elements are then weighted to reflect the real impact of breakdowns or defects on owners’ experience.

Models that failed

Among the models that lost the recommendation, the GMC Acadia ranks as one of the worst in terms of predicted reliability for 2026. This SUV received one of the lowest scores due to frequent issues with the transmission, brakes, power accessories and in-car electronics, which weighed heavily in owners' assessments.

Another model that had its recommendation withdrawn is the Rivian R1T electric truck, which notably suffers from defects related to the EV battery (sometimes requiring replacements), electric motor problems, issues with the climate control system, suspension and bodywork.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV | Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Blazer EV also appears on the list of models that lost their recommendation. Owner responses indicate that this electric SUV experiences difficulties with the EV battery, the heating and climate control systems, as well as with the screens and in-car electronics that can freeze or shut down.

The Mazda CX-90 is another vehicle whose reliability is judged insufficient in Consumer Reports’ estimation. Respondents noted issues with the engine, transmission, steering, brakes and electronics, as well as unwanted noises and leaks in several systems.

The Ford Explorer, after being recommended last year, is also among those that lost their recommendation.

The Mazda CX-90 PHEV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Hybrids and electric vehicles

In the hybrid and electric vehicle category, the Genesis GV60 also receives low reliability ratings, particularly concerning the EV battery, the charging system, the climate control, and also the infotainment, with frequent interventions for complete replacement.

The plug-in hybrid version of the Mazda CX-90 suffers from similar problems, including battery failures, issues with the EV system, steering and suspension components, power accessories and interior electronics, which also explains its loss of recommendation.

Among other models that lost the recommendation, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is cited as one of the least reliable minivans according to Consumer Reports data, with frequent problems related to the transmission, powertrain, brakes and in-car electronics.

The Honda Prologue | Photo: Honda

The Honda Prologue electric SUV continues to featur on the list of the least reliable for difficulties affecting the EV battery, charging system, climate control, bodywork and electronics.

Finally, the Kia EV6 and Kia EV9 models also lost their recommendation due to battery failures, EV charging problems, power accessories, and in-car electronics reported by owners.

The loss of recommendation for these models highlights a broader observation: vehicles integrating new technologies like EV batteries and plug-in hybrid systems tend to show more reliability problems during the first years following their launch, according to Consumer Reports survey and analysis data.