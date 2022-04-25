Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Rivian Finally Gets Certification for Canada

•    Rivian gets certification for Canada.

•    The approval comes after an initial refusal by Transport last week.

•    The company expects to start delivering its first models to Canada shortly.

Rivian encountered a speed bump last week as it sought, but failed to obtain, certification from Transport Canada for selling its vehicles in the Great White North. The agency refused to give its approval to the EV maker’s application due to missing documentation.

By week’s end that documentation had made it into the right hands, and Transport Canada gave the approval after Rivian filed a second request. The U.S.-based EV company can now proceed with selling its two existing all-electric models, the R1S SUV and R1T truck, within our borders.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Rivian R1T
Photo: Rivian
Rivian R1T

For now, Rivian has not given any precise dates as to when it will start delivering vehicles in our market, but that should happen fairly quickly – probably within weeks – since the company has already hired a workforce for its Canadian operations.

The first service centre in the country is located in Vancouver, which indicates that the first deliveries will likely be to customers on the West Coast. Service outlets are planned for other major centres in Central and Eastern Canada in the coming months.

You May Also Like

Mercedes-Benz and Rivian Sign Agreement to Produce Electric Vans

Mercedes-Benz and Rivian Sign Agreement to Produce Electr...

Mercedes-Benz and Rivian have reached an agreement that will lead to the creation of electric vans. The deal with its new German partner comes at a good time...

Electric and Gas-Powered Porsche Macans Will Be Sold Side-By-Side for Two Years

Electric and Gas-Powered Porsche Macans Will Be Sold Side...

The all-electric Porsche Macan is expected to debut next year, but the company confirms it will keep both it and the gas-powered model available side-by-side...

Ford Sold More Mustang Mach-Es Than Mustang cars in the U.S. in July

Ford Sold More Mustang Mach-Es Than Mustang cars in the U...

During the month of July, Ford sold more of its Mustang Mach-E EV than it did of its Mustang gas-powered car in the United States. Supply-chain factors proba...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV First Drive: And A...
Review
2023 BMW XM
BMW XM, New M-Exclusive Hybrid SUV, Is Here t...
Article
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Details, Pricing A...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds RST Performance version to its 2023 Tahoe
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds ...
Video
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen ...
Video
A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 