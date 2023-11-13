Tesla Cybertruck: Buyers Can’t Resell for One Year

First deliveries of the Tesla Cybertruck are scheduled for November 30, according to information provided by the company. The conditions of sale buyers must agree to include a clause stipulating they can’t turn around and resell the vehicle for the first year after taking possession.

The reason for this, as you might guess, is to avoid high-priced resales to those who want to get their hands on a Cybertruck quickly without first making a reservation.

No quick profits from resale, then, for new owners.

Tesla does say it will accept sales in certain circumstances, but it claims a right of first refusal. The company does not specify what circumstances exactly would lead to a transaction going ahead. It also warns that it could require the reseller to pay damages of up to $50,000 corresponding to the value received in return for the sale or transfer. The higher amount will be retained.

Tesla also says it could bar resellers from purchasing other Tesla vehicles in the future.

The Tesla Cybertruck, front Photo: Tesla

This kind of condition of sale is not unheard of. Other manufacturers have used it in the past, notably Ford with its GT. Recall the case actor/wrestler John Cena, who ignored the fine print on the sales contract and resold his GT at a profit. The case almost ended up in court before an amicable agreement was reached.

Tesla’s sales contract refers to production of the Cybertruck being limited at first, which could drive up the market price. The company hopes that production volume will increase rapidly once deliveries start. Tesla boss Elon Musk claims to have in pocket a million reservations for the pickup, and says the company aims to produce 250,000 a year by 2025 at Tesla's Texas plant.

It will be interesting to see what percentage of those reservations translate into sales.

One thing's for sure, the model is eagerly awaited by fans, who have had to be patient – the Cybertruck was first presented at the Los Angeles Auto Show… 2019 edition.