Rolls-Royce sold a record number of vehicles last year, 5152 units. This represents a 25% increase over the previous year and was largely due to demand for the British luxury automaker’s new Cullinan SUV.

Wanting to take advantage of that enthusiasm, the company is now offering for sale a new version of the Cullinan. A miniature one. In fact, it's a 1:8 scale replica of its big utility model.

Generally, when it comes to scale models, the preferred format is 1:18. By proposing a model that is reduced only 8 times instead of 18, Rolls-Royce is once again differentiating itself from the rest.

Photo: Rolls-Royce Scale model of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, three-quarters rear

It also permits an incredible level of detail in this mini-Rolls. Even the headlights and lights are functional, via remote control. Under the hood, the 6.75L, 571-hp, twin-turbo V12 engine is reproduced faithfully. The scale-model Cullinan also features illuminated door sills, embroidered headrests and real wood trim inside the cabin.

Each model is individually built and consists of just over 1,000 parts. In total, the company says about 450 hours are required for assembly – which, in case you were wondering, is more than half the time required to build the full-size version at the Goodwood plant in England!

The scale model is then hand-painted with Rolls-Royce paint and then polished, also by hand. Customers can choose from an astonishing 40,000 colours, or go for a finish of their choice.

Photo: Rolls-Royce Scale model of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, interior

The available product is presented in a glass box one metre in length, placed on a glossy black floor and mounted on a pedestal. A removable plastic window allows a closer look at the details. "It demonstrates, and reminds us as a company, that inspiring greatness applies at every scale," said the brand's CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos in a press release.

And how much does it cost? Rolls-Royce hasn't yet revealed the price of this adult toy, but we bet it won't be very affordable. We'll update this news when we get an answer regarding the price tag.

A reminder, meanwhile, that the full-size model sells for between $500,000 and $600,000 Canadian.

Photo: Rolls-Royce Scale model of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, encased

Photo: Rolls-Royce Scale model of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, three-quarters front

Photo: Rolls-Royce Scale model of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, under repair

Photo: Rolls-Royce Scale model of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, back seat