Nissan Wants 40 Percent of U.S. Sales to be All-Electric Vehicles by 2030

Nissan has announced that it aims to sell more electric vehicles in the U.S. by the end of the decade. Specifically, the Japanese firm has set a clear goal: 40 percent of its U.S. sales must be all-electric by 2030. This is the baseline target - the company wants to do more.

The move is part of the automaker's strategy to electrify all of its models in its key markets by the early 2030s. The ultimate goal is to achieve full carbon neutrality across its operations by 2050.

To help it on its way, Nissan will soon be introducing the new Ariya SUV alongside the LEAF. The all-electric Ariya will offer a range approaching 500 km in North America in its most efficient version.

Nissan promises more models are coming in the wake of the Ariya. For now, none have been announced, but we do know the automaker is already developing another SUV, larger than the Ariya.

Nissan LEAF
Photo: Auto123.com
Nissan LEAF

In the U.S., the company has just made some interesting moves for the LEAF, with price reductions bringing the price under $20,000 with incentives. In some parts of the U.S., the LEAF is also available for lease at $89 per month.

It will be interesting to see if there will be price adjustments in Canada as well.

Nissan's announcement comes the same week that the U.S. administration announced it wants U.S. automakers to reach 50 percent electric vehicle sales by 2030.

