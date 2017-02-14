Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Beijing's Auto Show Is Postponed Indefinitely Due to Covid-19 Surge

It was a possibility, even a likelihood as each day brought worse news on the Covid front in China. Organizers of the Beijing Auto Show have now made it official, with the announcement that the event won’t take place as scheduled at the end of April. For now, the show is postponed until further notice due to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in several parts of China.

“We will pay close attention to the development of the epidemic, and strive to enhance the event's organization and service work according to the requirements of the epidemic prevention and control policy," said the Secretariat of Auto China in a statement posted online.

Last month, Reuters had reported the possibility of a postponement citing sources close to the matter. Those sources also disclosed that the Auto China group, which organizes the event, had not yet decided on a new date.

China is battling its biggest wave of Covid-19 cases since it contained the initial Wuhan-centric outbreak in 2020, and several provinces have put in place measures restricting travel.

The Beijing Auto Show had also been postponed in 2020 from April to September due to the coronavirus.

