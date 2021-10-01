Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Geneva Motor Show Cancelled for Third Straight Year

Continuing pandemic issues combined with the much-publicized supply-chain issues plaguing the automotive industry this year have compelled organizers of the Geneva Motor Show to call it quits on the 2022 edition of the show, which was set to take place in February 2022.

This will be the third straight year the auto show is cancelled. In 2020, new restrictions put in place by Swiss government authorities forced organizers to pull the plug on the show just days before its start, while in 2021 so many automakers cancelled that organizers called off the event as well.

This year, the pandemic is still around, and it was joined by another challenge. The global shortage of microchips led a number of automakers to cancel plans to attend the 2022 Geneva show, leaving organizers with little choice but to cancel now. The complexities of pandemic-era travel for automotive journalists hoping to attend was another reason given by those charged with putting together the event.

“Despite all our efforts, we have to face the facts and the reality: the pandemic situation is not under control and presents itself as a big threat for a large indoor event.”

- Maurice Turrettini, president of the show’s standing committee, in a statement

