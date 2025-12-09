Here's the New Smart That's Unlike Any Smart Before It

A lot has happened in the North American automotive market sinc Smart lft it. a lot has happened. For one thing, parent company Daimler partnered with Geely, giving the small car manufacturer a Chinese flair. Today, the brand unveiled the #6, a sedan that's much larger than any Smart that came before.

Much bigger than the Fortwo.

The new Chinese #6 sedan stretches 4,906 mm in length, making it considerably longer than the current Honda Civic at 4,694 mm. Actually the new Smart car is almost twice as long as the first-generation Fortwo. The #6 sedan joins the plug-in hybrid SUV unveiled in 2024 in the automaker's lineup.

A plug-in hybrid powertrain

The Smart #6 also features plug-in hybrid technology. In all-electric mode, it can travel up to 285 km (177 miles) in all-electric mode, on a full battery charge. Note that that figures is basedon China's more-generous.

The manufacturer promises a total range of 1,810 km and fuel consumption of 3.9L/100 km. This comes via the electric motor and battery, paired with a 1.5L gasoline engine. Total output is 429 hp.

Depending on the configuration, the new Smart car can weigh up to 2,099 kg. Smart's #6 comes with 20-inch wheels.

For now, the manufacturer has not released any images of the interior of the Smart #6; we'll have to settle for exterior view for the time being..

As expected, the Smart #6 will not be sold in North America. At least initially, the manufacturer intends to sell it only on the Chinese market.