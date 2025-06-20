The Stellantis group, owner of 14 automotive brands, is reportedly considering divesting Maserati, its only luxury brand, according to two sources close to the matter.

Although the manufacturer officially states that Maserati is not for sale, the option is part of a series of scenarios being analysed by the consulting firm McKinsey, hired to evaluate the economic impacts of such a decision, particularly in connection with U.S. tariffs.

Decision made ahead of new CEO's arrival

Discussions surrounding Maserati's future began before the appointment as new CEO of Antonio Filosa, whose mandate starts officially this week. His predecessor, Carlos Tavares, had steadfastly refused to sell any brand within the group.

However, Stellantis' disappointing performance in the North American market and pressure from certain investors are leading the company to re-evaluate the relevance of retaining all its brands.

Maserati Gran Turismo | Photo: Maserati

Plummeting sales and financial losses

Maserati's global sales plummeted by over 50 percent in 2024 to only 11,300 units, and the brand recorded an adjusted operating loss of €260 million (around $298 million CAD). Worse still, no major launches are planned in the short term, with the previous business plan having been put on hold by Stellantis last year.

Internal disagreements at Stellantis

According to one of the sources, Stellantis' board of directors is divided: some directors want to sell Maserati, believing the company can no longer credibly relaunch the brand. Others fear that such a decision would harm the group's reputation, especially in the absence of another equivalent luxury division.

Chinese manufacturers on the lookout

Among potential buyers, Chinese manufacturers like Chery could be interested. It is known to be seeking to gain presence in Europe, similar to how Geely acquired Volvo or SAIC bought MG. Such a scenario would allow Chery to get its hands on a prestigious brand while accelerating its expansion outside of China.

A necessary restructuring?

Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest automaker, faces a fragmented market, massive investments to distribute and challenges related to U.S. tariffs. A streamlining of the brand portfolio could, according to some analysts, improve overall profitability and clarify the group's strategy in a context where prioritization is urgent.