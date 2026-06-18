Amid the ongoing corporate transitions taking place under the Stellantis umbrella, Maserati goes about its business. The centenarian Italian brand has unveiled an overhauled primary product line for the 2027 model-year, led by an updated Grecale SUV. Also introduced today, the GranTurismo coupe and GranCabrio convertible.

Rather than settling for a simple cosmetic facelift, Maserati gave its vehicle lineup a fairly thorough examination. The changes it highlighted in its announcement today include sharpened exterior aesthetics, enhanced powertrain performance and overhauled high-tech cabins.

Maserati Grecale 2027 | Photo: Maserati

2027 Maserati Grecale – What’s new?

Low-slung sports cars capture the imagination, but the 2027 Maserati Grecale compact crossover helps pay the bills. Visually, the updated premium SUV adopts an assertive shark nose front bumper silhouette. This low-slung, horizontal layout is derived from Maserati’s track-only MCXtrema and MCPURA supercars.

Aerodynamics play a pivotal role in the vehicle's redesign. The vehicle's front air curtain was optimized using advanced digital fluid simulations and is seamlessly integrated into the upper fascia to clean up turbulent airflow around the front wheels.

On the zero-emission Grecale Folgore, Maserati’s first fully electric SUV, efficiency is bolstered by an automatic Air Grille Shutter system that opens and closes based on active electric motor thermal loads. Further drag reduction is achieved through the standard adaptive air suspension, which automatically lowers the chassis into an aggressive AERO mode whenever cruising conditions permit.

Inside, the changes are centered around upgraded materials and a modernized, screen-forward environment. Drivers are greeted by a high-definition 12.3-inch primary display screen paired with a new flat-geometry sport steering wheel.

The central PRND gear selector has been totally reimagined; the previous generation's flat plastic buttons have been replaced by tactile, three-dimensional metal controls featuring integrated backlighting and haptic sensors.

Even the steering wheel paddle shifters receive a functional update, now allowing the driver to instantly toggle between Drive and Reverse during tight parking manoeuvres without releasing the rim.

Crowning the dashboard is a new octagonal digital clock surrounded by a premium metal crown, abandoning the traditional analogue era for customizable graphic configurations.

| Photo: Maserati

Powertrains of the 2027 Maserati Grecale

In North America, the 2027 Grecale comes in four different trims, powered by three separate propulsion setups. Maserati has reintroduced a more affordable entry-level base variant alongside the mid-tier Modena. The models share a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 engine that uses Formula 1-derived Maserati Twin Combustion (MTC) technology to produce 385 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

The performance-oriented Grecale Trofeo pushes the twin-turbo V6 to 523 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to eclipse the 0–100 km/h milestone in less than four seconds with the help of a standard electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD) and an adaptive Skyhook suspension.

The all-electric Grecale Folgore has dual electric motors pumping out a combined 542 hp and 604 lb-ft of torque via a 400-volt architecture and a 105-kWh battery pack. It fields a highly advanced AWD Disconnect system that can decouple the front axle in half a second to save energy.

Thanks to its aerodynamic revisions and low-rolling-resistance tires wrapped around 20-inch or 21-inch wheels, the Folgore's official electric range has been extended to between 438 and 441 km.

| Photo: Maserati

| Photo: Maserati

GranTurismo and GranCabrio

Niche-ier and sexier than the Grecale are Maserati’s premier four-seat grand tourers, the GranTurismo coupé and its open-top sibling, the GranCabrio. Like the Grecale, the sports cars adopt the horizontal shark nose fascia, clear rear taillight lenses with a boomerang light signature and optional gloss-black Tridente wheels that widen the vehicle track by 10 mm for improved high-speed stability.

The cabins boast a screen matrix consisting of a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, 8.8-inch lower comfort control display and 12.2-inch driver instrument cluster, not to mention the new octagonal digital dash clock.

Sustainable premium materials make their debut, highlighting ECONYL upholstery, a high-end regenerated nylon spun from discarded ocean fishing nets and textile waste.

Powertrains of the 2027 Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio

The 3.0L twin-turbo Nettuno V6 engine powers the gas variants. The baseline models output 483 hp, while the lethal Trofeo grade receives a 40-hp bump up to 582 hp. The fully electric GranTurismo and GranCabrio Folgore variants operate on a cutting-edge 800-volt architecture utilizing three electric motors to unleash a breathtaking 751 hp and 995 lb-ft of torque, enabling a 0–100 km/h time of just 2.7 seconds.

The 2027 Maserati lineup is scheduled to arrive at Canadian dealerships between late summer and early autumn, with final pricing figures to be confirmed closer to the official market launch.

| Photo: Maserati

| Photo: Maserati