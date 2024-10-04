Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Stellantis and Renault Deny Merger Rumours

Renault Clios | Photo: Renault
Daniel Rufiange
 Given the difficulties Stellantis has been experiencing, it's only natural that rumours of a drastic measure are floating about.

Rumours of a possible merger between Stellantis and the Renault group surfaced recently and have, understandable, caused quit a fuss.

However, if the heads of the two companies are to be believed, the whole thing is much ado about nothing.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, CEO dismissed the reports as “pure speculation” during a visit to one of the group's plants in eastern France, as reported by Automotive News.

Carlos Tavares, on X in June 2024
Carlos Tavares, on X in June 2024 | Photo: Stellantis

Luca de Meo, Renault's CEO, was even more dismissive, refusing to comment on what he called mere “rumours”.

There has been speculation since earlier this year of a possible merger, but that was rekindled via an article published this week by an Italian newspaper. Il Sole 24 Ore reported that discussions concerning a merger between the two companies had become more persistent. The economies of scale of a potential merger were seen as a possible solution to managing the fierce competition experienced by all manufacturers across the industry.

At Stellantis, as we've reported a few times in recent weeks, things aren't particularly rosy at the moment. The manufacturer's shares are in free fall, having dropped 55 percent since March. The company has lost 47 billion Euros in value.

It’s a safe bet that at the forthcoming Paris Motor Show, which gets underway on October 14, and where Carlos Tavares and Luca De Meo will be present, the issue will come up again. Expect the two executives to be besieged by media.

Luca De Meo, CEO of Renault
Luca De Meo, CEO of Renault | Photo: Renault
Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
Automotive expert
  • Over 17 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 75 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 250 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

