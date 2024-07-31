Last week, Stellantis put the world, and its own divisions, on notice that it’s ready to eliminate those of its brands that don’t deliver profits. The automotive giants currently has 14 brands worldwide.

That of course set off speculation of all sorts, and one recurring rumour has Stellantis possibly selling off the Maserati brand.

Today, Stellantis set the record straight by issuing a press release denying any plans to sell off the Italian brand.

“Stellantis reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the bright future of Maserati as a unique luxury brand among Stellantis' 14 brands.” - Stellantis statement

Stellantis is in a precarious financial situation, having registered a 48-percent drop in net profits year-to-date compared to the same period in 2023. It’s not surprising we’re seeing rumours.

It’s worth recalling that when Stellantis was formed in 2021, CEO Carlos Tavares gave each of the brands 10 years to prove themselves and demonstrate their viability. We're still a long way from 2031.

Stellantis does not share individual results for each of its brands, with the exception of Maserati. The data shows that the division delivered just 6,500 units in the first half of 2024, down significantly from 15,300 in the same period in 2023.

The truth is, if Maserati hopes to survive, it will need new models to offer customers. The Grecale SUV and Gran Turismo sedan aren't making a splash. The brand is also tainted by an atrocious reliability record, which does nothing to attract new buyers.

The company's future models are expected to be all-electric, which could give Maserati a fresh start.

Stay tuned.