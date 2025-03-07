Stellantis Reserves Sunchaser and Convoy Names

• Stellantis reserved the names Sunchaser and Convoy in the U.S.

It's always interesting to discover which names carmakers reserve with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office).

Often, the names being reserved are familiar (there are time limits to ownership of a name, hence the need to reapply). For example, recently, Ford reserved the name Mach 4; it's a variant of a known name, but it gives us an idea of the company's plans.

A Sunchaser concept?

Stellantis' move to reserve the names Sunchaser and Convoy, however, takes us on to new ground. We don't quite know what the company’s plans are for them. In the case of Sunchaser, the request specifies that it refers to a concept vehicle. The definition of the name may refer to a convertible or an adventure-focused model, with a retractable roof.

Motor Authority, which reported the news, reminds us that Toyota used the name Sunchaser for a special version of the Celica in the late 70s. That variant had a removable roof.

A Convoy passenger vehicle?

As for the Convoy nameplate, the request mentions its use for a passenger vehicle, a regular model. Speculation is going in all directions for this model.

As always, it’s important to remember that name reservations don’t always lead to concrete results, but we know that Stellantis will be making significant changes in the coming years, which makes us believe that we will see these names on concepts or production vehicles eventually.