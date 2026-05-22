The announcement of Stellantis’ FaSTLAne 2030 survival strategy yesterday took place, tellingly, at the multinational company’s North American headquarters in Michigan. Why ‘tellingly’? Because while much of the presentation focused on sweeping corporate restructurings, factory efficiency metrics and multi-billion-dollar cost-cutting mandates, there was also confirmation a major product offensive is planned for North America.

Historically trapped in specialized niches, Stellantis’ North American portfolio is about to undergo a massive expansion. The automaker plans to introduce 11 completely new vehicles and execute 12 significant refreshes by 2030. The onslaught will see the automaker occupy, or re-occupy, several new segments, effectively taking its market segment coverage from 60 to 90 percent.

Also driving this push is a focus on affordability. Stellantis aims to deliver two North American models priced under $30,000 USD ($41,500 CAD), while nine will slide, the company hopes, under the $40,000 USD ($55,000 CAD) mark.

So what are the nine models? Not all have been identified, and some had previously been announced, but here’s what we know.

First of all, we note that, as it bids to capture entry-level and middle-income buyers sidelined by skyrocketing vehicle prices, Stellantis is planning to lean heavily on its upcoming, highly modular STLA One platform. Launching in 2027, this architecture is flexible enough to support traditional gasoline, hybrid or fully electric powertrains depending on localized market demands. And it will be used across many if not all of the automaker’s brands.

The Chrysler Airflow concept, 2022 | Photo: Chrysler

Chrysler

Long relegated to a single-product brand, Chrysler will finally move past the minivan segment. The Pacifica is receiving a crucial mid-cycle refresh for 2027, but it will soon be joined by three new crossovers. The charge is led by the Airflow, a midsize utility vehicle inspired by the 2022 concept car that will likely carry a hybrid powertrain. Below that, we’ll find the Arrow and Arrow Cross — a pair of European-derived compact vehicles aimed directly at the sub-$30,000 USD sweet spot where American automakers currently do not compete.

| Photo: Dodge

Dodge

Dodge Hornet, we barely knew you. After the quick discontinuation of that crossover, Dodge is pivoting to an entry-level performance vehicle described by executives as “the gateway into the brotherhood of muscle.” The new compact SUV will resurrect the legendary GLH (Goes Like Hell) moniker of the 1980s.

Muscle car traditionalists can also look forward to a sleek, high-downforce performance coupe rumoured to be named the Copperhead. Most notably, despite recent industry pushes toward electrification, Dodge will reintroduce fire-breathing SRT V8 variants across its entire lineup before 2030, meaning the return of a V8-powered Charger is all but inevitable.

The Jeep Recon | Photo: Jeep

Jeep

Jeep is expanding its rugged footprint by welcoming back the Cherokee and introducing, finally, the rugged Recon. It's also readying the Wrangler Scrambler, a highly anticipated two-door midsize pickup truck.

The Ram Rampage | Photo: Ram

Ram

Over at Ram, truck fans will get a dual-pronged midsize strategy: the tough, midsize Dakota and the more compact, street-focused Rampage (currently sold in South America) will both land in showrooms by 2028.

Ram will also break into the full-size SUV segment with the Ramcharger, a premium utility vehicle sharing a platform with the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Like Dodge, both Jeep and Ram will heavily expand their high-output Hemi V8 SRT offerings.

Stellantis' plant in Brampton, Ontario | Photo: Stellantis

What this means for Canada’s idled Brampton plant

Predictably, the announced North American product push has triggered speculation regarding manufacturing allocations. Also predictably, one plant in particular is on many Canadian lips: Stellantis’ assembly plant in Brampton, Ontario.

The Brampton factory, which famously built the previous generations of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300, has sat completely idled since late 2023. But while corporate presentations during Investor Day focused heavily on boosting U.S. plant capacity utilization to 80 percent, details regarding Canadian manufacturing locations remained conspicuously absent.

This silence initially raised concerns in Ontario, especially in the wake of tense, highly politicized rumours that Stellantis was considering building cheap, Chinese-partnered Leapmotor EVs at the Brampton site. Ontario Premier Doug Ford publicly blasted that prospect as “unacceptable.”

Still, there’s reason for cautious optimism - the announcement of a massive influx of 11 brand-new, segment-busting models will do that. Stellantis Canada spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin confirmed that the newly unveiled product pipeline creates “meaningful potential opportunities” for the idled Ontario facility.

Because the upcoming compact and midsize Chrysler crossovers, the Dodge GLH, and the Ram midsize trucks will all be built on high-volume, shared architectures, Brampton’s flexible assembly infrastructure makes it a prime candidate to absorb this production. Turning the lights back on at Brampton wouldn't just solve Stellantis’ localized capacity constraints; it would allow the automaker to build its new wave of affordable, high-volume models right in the heart of the North American market.