• Subaru reserves several names that evoke adventure.

Subaru is known as a brand that appeals to outdoor enthusiasts. With models like the Outback and Forester, and more recently the Crosstrek, the automakers aims to please those who like to go on weekend adventures, be it biking, kayaking, skiing, etc.

In fact, the Outback name reflects the type of adventures many owners participate in. Recently, the company added Wilderness variants to its product lineup, to offer buyers models that offer a bit more off-road capability.

It appears the company is not going to stop there. According to AutoGuide, the manufacturer has reserved several outdoors-flavoured names with the American authorities, more precisely with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office). No fewer than 12 names have been reserved.

Interior of 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Photo: Subaru

Of course, reserving a name doesn't mean it will be used, whether to designate a model, a variant, accessories, etc. However, the en masse reservation of a number of names means something is brewing on the campsite fire.

The reserved names are Uncharted, Trailseeker, Viewfinder, Trailwind, Trailhead, Outsider, Hightrail, Getaway, Highrood, Everpass, Everguide and Accomplice.

Some of them are quite catchy, like Trailhead, or Uncharted.

It will be interesting to see which ones will be used, if any. One thing's for sure, Subaru is always looking for new strategies to attract customers, and they will do anything to do so, including reserving 12 names... that now cannot be used by the competition.

Could some of these names be used to identify new electric vehicles?

We leave you with that thought.