A new survey conducted by the Canadian International Auto Show (CIAS), the country's largest auto show, confirms that Canadian motorists don’t want to be forced to buy an electric vehicle. The results come from visitors to the 2024 and 2025 editions of the event in Toronto.

The wide-ranging survey further revealed a wish to get more European models into our market, through the harmonization of standards. Respondents also got to complain about the driving habits of other motorists.

Gas-engine cars remain the top choice

Despite the federal government's objectives to impose 100-percent Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) sales by 2035, a majority of Canadians say they’re reluctant to give up gasoline engines.

• 68 percent of respondents say they disagree or strongly disagree with the obligation of a 100-percent ZEV market by 2035.

• Among those who disagree or strongly disagree, 72 percent are between 20 and 39 years old, a result that contradicts the idea that young people are predominantly “pro-electric”.

| Photo: Pexels/Life of Pix

For purchase or lease, here are the survey respondents’ most popular choices:

• 47 percent would choose a gasoline-only vehicle;

• 30 percent would opt for a hybrid;

• 11 percent would choose a plug-in hybrid;

• 10 percent would go for a 100-percent EV;

• Diesel brings up the rear at 1.5 percent.

Consumers want more choices and more infrastructure

The survey also reveals that 61.6 percent want to harmonize Canadian standards with those of Europe and Asia, allowing more models to enter our market.

Regarding incentives, 54 percent want the return of the federal incentive of up to $5000, which was eliminated earlier this year. Furthermore, 77 percent believe that expanding the public charging network is essential to encourage EV sales.

The participants also stated that the government should protect the Canadian auto industry over the next two years. This point received a high support rate of 77 percent.

Aggressive driving and distraction: The worst irritants on the road

The survey also looked at the habits that irritate drivers the most. Want to know which behaviours stood out as the most annoying?

• Distracted driving (especially due to mobile phone use);

• Aggressive and/or dangerous driving;

• Drivers who follow too closely;

• Drivers who do not use their turn signals;

• Driving too slowly.

Interesting fact: Complaints regarding aggressive driving primarily come from women, while people aged 20 to 39 are the most frustrated by slow drivers.

The final word

The message is clear: Canadians want options, not obligations. As long as charging infrastructure and the prices of electric vehicles are not up to par, the gasoline engine is not close to yielding its place.

There’s one possible caveat concerning the results of this survey, which collected responses by attendees to the Toronto auto show. And that would be, does that sample of consumers accurately represent the vehicle-buying public at large? In other words, do car shows disproportionately attract those who like gas engines rather than those who are “pro-electric”, compared to the population at large?