Canadian Sales of EVs, PHEVs Surged 20 Percent in May

Sales of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) recorded a significant 19.7-percent year-over-year increase in May 2026, even as the broader automotive market actually contracted. According to Statistics Canada, Canadians purchased 18,308 battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles during the month.

This growth stands in contrast to the overall new motor vehicle market, which shrank by 1.9 percent to 190,564 total units. Within that broader segment, new truck sales fell by 2.2 percent, while passenger cars ticked up by 0.1%.

Incentives and higher gas prices

The resurgence of electrified vehicles follows a difficult 2025. That slump was triggered by the temporary cancellation of federal tax credits. Sure enough, once Ottawa revived consumer rebates under a five-year, $2.275 billion program in February 2026, sales of zero-emissions started to recover. The incentives have seen rapid take-up, with Canadians claiming over $122 million in the first three months alone.

The new Kia EV5 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The revived federal program offers a rebate of up to $5,000 for a battery-electric or fuel-cell vehicles, and up to $2,500 for a plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) priced under $50,000.

Geopolitical factors also played a role in regenerating momentum for EVs. The conflict in the Middle East sent gas prices surging starting in February, pushing more consumers toward electrified alternatives.

Stalling below the 10-percent threshold

As we mentioned, however, the new numbers are being compared with mediocre numbers tallied in 2025. Current volumes still remain far below the historic peaks achieved in 2024.

Also, despite the year-over-year jump, the ZEV adoption rate is struggling to maintain its peak momentum. ZEVs accounted for 9.6 percent of all vehicle sales in May, up from 7.9 percent in May 2025, but down from a recent high of 12.2 percent in March 2026, when buyers who had been waiting for the federal rebates to return flocked back to the market.

Looking ahead, there’s considerable reason for optimism if you have a stake in the EV sector. Industry analysts suggest that the expected arrival of more affordable electric models, from established automakers like Kia but particularly from Chinese manufacturers, could give electrified vehicles renewed momentum heading into 2027.