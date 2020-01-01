Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Tesla Produces Two Millionth Vehicle at Fremont, California Plant

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Tesla’s Fremont, California plant has just passed a major milestone, having recently produced the two millionth vehicle in its history.

The history-making car is a red Model 3; the factory also produces the Model Y, Model S and Model X.

After all the hand-wringing a few years ago about the production challenges Tesla was facing, it’s safe to say most have been overcome with flying colours. In all, since its inception, Tesla has produced and delivered some 2.9 million vehicles worldwide. Which of course means that soon enough the company will have another occasion to celebrate, that of its 3 millionth vehicle coming off the production line.

In connection with that looming milestone, the Insideevs site shared an interesting bit of data, which is the production breakdown to date: the Model 3 and Model Y account for 2,336,365 units, while the Model S and Model X account for 564,328 units.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The two millionth vehicle produced at the Fremont plant, a Model 3
Photo: Tesla
The two millionth vehicle produced at the Fremont plant, a Model 3

Tesla's total annual production is now over one million units, according to year-to-date figures. Better yet, in the last 12 months, Tesla has delivered more than 1.1 million vehicles to its customers, despite a rocky start for everyone in 2022.

For now, Tesla remains the world's leading player in electric vehicle sales, ahead of BYD and Volkswagen.

With two more factories about to go online - in Germany and Texas - Tesla may well continue its upward trend, but its competitors are revving up their engines with the introduction and announcement of several new all-electric models.

Volkswagen has said it intends to sell more electric vehicles than Tesla in the near-future, while GM aims to outsell the California-based firm by 2025.

If Tesla wants to stay in the race, it's going to need more models, including the Cybertruck it's been promising for some time now.

One thing’s for sure: it's going to be an interesting fight.

You May Also Like

Tesla's Fremont plant reaches half capacity

Tesla's Fremont plant reaches half capacity

Tesla's Fremont plant has now reached half capacity due to increasing demand for the Model S.

Tesla Shuts Down Production at Freemont Plant Until March 7

Tesla Shuts Down Production at Freemont Plant Until March 7

Tesla is being forced to temporarily cease production of Model 3 and Model Y at its California plant in Freemont. The company did not specify the cause, but ...

Tesla’s Model Y Arriving Sooner than Planned?

Tesla’s Model Y Arriving Sooner than Planned?

Reports are surfacing that the new Model Y from Tesla will make its market debut in the spring, months ahead of the planned autumn launch. It’s now possible ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The 2024 Honda Accord (patent image)
2024 Honda Accord: A First Look at the Design...
Article
Ford Escape PHEV
New Ford Recall Targets Maverick and Escape, ...
Article
Porsche Confirms New Electric Crossover SUV I...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Fourth of July and Destruction of Vehicles: An Alaskan Way to Celebrate Independence Day
Fourth of July and Destructio...
Video
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets Best-Possible Top Safety Pick+ Rating from IIHS
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets...
Video
An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light in France
An Incredible Collection of V...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 