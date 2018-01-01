Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Tesla Shuts Down Production at Freemont Plant Until March 7

Tesla has informed workers at its California assembly plant that it will temporarily shut down some production, the new Bloomberg site reported on Thursday, quoting a person familiar with the issue.

Workers on a Model 3 production line in Fremont were informed that their line would be shut down from February 22 to March 7. The information reported doesn’t specify what’s causing the shutdown and Tesla could not be reached immediately for comment.

It’s also unclear what effect the break will have on production numbers, and what kind of losses the company might incur as a result of the temporary shutdown. The Fremont plant has an annual production capacity of 500,000 units, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles combined.

Tesla said last month that it might forced into a temporary shutdown due to the global shortage of semiconductors, which are now essential to the manufacture of many vehicles.

Elsewhere in the industry, General Motors, Volkswagen and Ford, among others, have been affected by the chip shortage, forcing them to reduce production.

