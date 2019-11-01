Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Tesla’s Cybertruck Will Be Built in Texas

Elon Musk announced this week that Tesla has chosen a site in Texas for the assembly plant that will build the company’s Cybertruck. Incited no doubt by generous tax breaks offered by the county and local school board in Texas where the factory will stand, Tesla has chosen the spot to erect its fourth factory on American soil. It follows the California assembly plant, Tesla’s battery factory in Nevada and a solar plant in New York State.

The new Texas plant, for which construction has already begun, according to Musk, will cover about 2,100 acres of land east of Austin’s main airport. Two miles of land abut the Colorado River. Most of the land is currently idle, although there is a gravel and sand mining company active there.

Tesla says it will employ up to 5,000 workers at the new plant, and plans to invest $1 billion to get the 4- to 5-million sq-ft facility up and running.

Recall that back in March Elon Musk had said he was in search of a location to build a new plant, specifically to produce the new Cybertruck. Tesla plans to start deliveries of the revolutionary – and controversial - new electric pickup late in 2021.

An ecological paradise
In his announcement of the Texas spot for the plant, Musk made much of the natural environment that surrounds the future plant. “It’s going to basically be an ecological paradise. Birds in the trees, butterflies, fish in the stream,” he said, adding that the plan includes construction of a boardwalk and hiking and biking trails.

Site of the new Tesla plan in Texas
Photo: Teslarati.com
Site of the new Tesla plan in Texas
Photos:Tesla
Tesla Cybertruck pictures
See the complete Gallery

