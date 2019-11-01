The launch last fall of Tesla’s Cybertruck made headlines for a lot of reasons, and one of the main points of debate it sparked was the exterior styling of the electric pickup.

Many pointed out that the design of the electric-powered truck precluded it ever getting certified for road use in its actual form. The model’s rigid stainless-steel body and sharp front and back ends might be found to be unsafe for others in the event of collisions, and thus unlikely to pass government safety tests.

In a recent conversation on Twitter, Tesla big boss Elon Musk seemed to acknowledge the need to adjust the design of the Cybertruck, though with two little words: the look of the new truck, he said, will be “slightly better”.

Musk also revealed a few details about the workings of the Cybertruck currently in development. We learned, for one, that the electric-powered pickup will get active ride height and active damping, which the Tesla founder says “are game-changing for a truck or any car with a high max/min weight ratio.”

For two, Musk said the Cybertruck will come equipped with a system that calculates allowable payload towing capacity to fit specific driving situations.

Tesla plans to start production of the top-end Tri Motor version of the Cybertrunk in late 2021. The less-expensive single-motor and dual-motor versions are set to follow in 2022.