Tesla had to evacuate part of its Gigafactory assembly plant in Gruenheide, near Berlin, after a fire broke out on August 18 in a building where battery modules are processed, reports the Handelsblatt daily.

According to initial reports, no injuries or environmental damage were reported, and production continued.

Production pressure

The latest incident notwithstanding, Tesla is maintaining its goal of doubling the factory's production to reach 10,000 vehicles per week. The Gigafactory was recently retooled to support assembly of the new Tesla Model Y, the brand's flagship SUV.

Sales declining in Europe

The production ramp-up comes in a difficult context for Tesla. Sales are falling in several European markets, including Germany, particularly since CEO Elon Musk publicly showed his support for the Trump administration and certain far-right parties in Europe. Pressure from Chinese competitors in the EV sector has also grown considerably.

Expansion strategy maintained

Despite the drop in sales, Tesla is not deviating from its expansion plan. The company plans to strengthen its logistics capabilities and increase its battery production to support future demand, especially for the most popular electric models.