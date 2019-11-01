Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Unexploded U.S. Bombs Found on Site of Future Tesla plant in Germany

Sept bombes américaines toujours armées ont été trouvées sur les terrains où Tesla souhaite construire sa super usine en Allemagne. Les obus datent de l’époque de la Seconde Guerre mondiale (1939-1945).

Chacun pèse 110 livres et des experts seront chargés de les désamorcer dans un avenir pas trop lointain, a mentionné un porte-parole du ministère de l’Intérieur de l’état de Brandenburg, là où l’usine de Tesla va voir le jour.

Seven unexploded American bombs have been found in the ground at the site where Tesla is going to build its mega-factory in Germany. The bombs date from the Second World War (1939-1945).

Each of the bombs weighs 110 lb. A spokesperson for the Interior Minister of the government of Brandenburg state, where the plant will be located, said that experts wil lbe defusing the bombs in the very near-future.

This is not actually an uncommon occurrence in Europe, the battleground for much of the conflict. Those who have visited Vimy Ridge in France can attest to that, as they come face to face with signs indicating which fields have not yet been cleared. In that area, the fighting took place in the First World War (1914-1918).

Another 500-kg bomb from WWII was found this week in the city of Cologne, while a similar bomb was discovered near Berlin. In 2016, in-depth searches of the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg were carried out to ferret out unexploded bombs.

The 20th century’s two major conflagrations are many decades behind us now, but their effects continue to be felt today, in the political realm but also, evidently, in the automotive one.

You May Also Like

Tesla Will Build a Fourth Gigafactory, This Time in Germany

Tesla Will Build a Fourth Gigafactory, This Time in Germany

Tesla has announced plans to build a fourth Gigafactory and confirmed its location: Berlin, Germany. The factory will produce vehicles for the European marke...

Karma Automotive: Factory Stores to Sell its New Revero?

Karma Automotive: Factory Stores to Sell its New Revero?

New factory stores could see the light of day shortly in the U.S. under the Karma Automotive banner.

Tesla’s battery plant to open July 29th

Tesla’s battery plant to open July 29th

On July 29th, 2016, Tesla will officially open its massive battery plant, also known as “Gigafactory,” in Reno, Nevada. Did you get your invite?

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Kia Seltos
Kia to Help the Homeless at Super Bowl LIV
Article
Thieves Steal 106-yr-old Man’s 1956 Cadillac…...
Article
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
Production of the 2020 Corvette reduced by 20%?
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Kia to Help the Homeless at Super Bowl LIV
Kia to Help the Homeless at S...
Video
GM Touts Breakthrough in Trailer Towing and Braking
GM Touts Breakthrough in Trai...
Video
Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Steps Onto Canadian Soil
Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 