Tesla Discretely Lightened its Model X by 200 kg for 2026

Tesla has not officially announced anything, but tests conducted by Car and Driver revealed something new about the 2026 Model X: weight loss. The large electric SUV now registers a weight of 2,367 kg (5,218 lb), which is about 200 kg (441 lb) less than previous versions, without any changes to its design or dimensions.

The weight reduction is all the more notable since we’re much more used to seeing models constantly gaining mass year over year due to safety equipment, added soundproofing, hybrid systems and the like.

Weight loss? It’s in the details

This weight loss doesn’t result from the use of exotic materials, but from a series of technical changes.

| Photo: Tesla

According to Tesla, the old Model X was launched too quickly and shared too many components with the Model S, which resulted in a less optimized - and heavier - structure. To correct this, engineering first worked on the powertrain, notably by adopting a new, lighter and more efficient rear motor.

The battery has also been redesigned with denser cells, a lightened structure and even a complete change of the 12V battery in favour of a more compact lithium-ion version.

Inside the cabin, the door panels, headliner and certain seat supports have been redesigned to reduce mass without sacrificing comfort. Even the wiring has been reviewed, benefiting from more efficient routing and better-suited materials.

Finally, the structure now benefits from the "megacasting" process, which reduces the number of parts by replacing several panels with a single molding, improving rigidity while slightly reducing weight.

Range and performance improvements

These optimizations have real-world impact. In Car and Driver's tests, the revised Model X accelerates faster than before, doing the 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds in its entry-level version.

Range is another winner of this weight loss regimen, as well as benefiting from the re-worked battery. The SUV covered about 300 miles on a highway circuit, and the official EPA rating now climbs to 325 miles.

The result of it all is that the 2026 Model X is not only lighter, it consumes less energy and goes faster, while maintaining the same styling.