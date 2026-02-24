Canada Won’t Get the Most Affordable Nissan LEAF After All

When Nissan refreshed the LEAF, the manufacturer promised the most affordable S trim would be made available - eventually - in Canada.

It was expected that this entry-level version would join the catalog at a later date. Unfortunately, the manufacturer changed its mind along the way.

As a result, Canadian consumers are being deprived of the least expensive version of the electric hatchback.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Modest specs – but also modest price!

We should point out that the S trim of the Nissan LEAF would have been the only one equipped with the smallest battery. And the range promised by that 53-kWh battery would have been significantly lower than that provided by the larger battery in other trims. Power and torque would have stood at 174 hp and 254 lb-ft.

But of course, the price would have been lower as well. The LEAF S+ carries a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $44,998 in Canada for 2026. It’s reasonable to think the S trim would have been offered below the $40,000 mark.

Also reasonable is the conclusion that perhaps the arrival of the Kia EV4 changed Nissan's plans. That new electric car sells at a base price of $38,995, for a front-wheel-drive version with standard range (391 km, according to Kia). And that’s likely higher than the small-battery LEAF S would have delivered. Another potential factor in the decision to backtrack? Weak sales for the transformed Nissan LEAF to date.

Weak sales or not, we should also point out that the next-generation 2026 Nissan LEAF features on of the "Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems."