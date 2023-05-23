Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Tesla Is Now Selling China-Built Model 3 and Model Y EVs in Canada

Tesla’s Canadian website shows models made in China, according to Reuters Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Tesla has brought in its first models made in China to sell on the Canadian market.

•    The company likely needs to keep made-in-American models for the U.S. market to keep them eligible for incentives there.

•    The company has not confirmed that it is now selling made-in-China Teslas here, but the website shows VINs proving it.

Tesla is reportedly now offering made-in-China Model 3 and Model Y EVs to Canadian customers on its Canadian website. Where before Teslas sold here were assembled in North America, the EV maker now likely needs to keep made-in-America models for the U.S. market to keep them eligible for incentives there.

Note that unlike in the U.S., that there are no made-in-Canada restrictions governing eligibility for the federal EV incentive. Both the Model 3 and Model Y are eligible for that $5,000 discount in Canada.

Last November, Reuters reported that Tesla was taking a look at importing made-in-China vehicles to Canada instead of selling North American-built ones here. That was denied at the time by Elon Musk. The outlet recently studied VINs (Vehicle Identification Numbers) of Tesla models being offered on the company’s Canadian website, which confirm that they were made at Tesla’s plant in Shanghai, China. VINs of models made at Tesla’s Shanghai plant all start with the “LRW” letters.

The outlet also reports having seen a Tesla production plan that confirms Model Y EVs were being designed and tested in China with the intent of exporting them to Canada. The plan even specifies a goal of exporting 9,000 units in Q1 of 2023. This has not been confirmed by Tesla.

You May Also Like

Tesla Increases Model 3, Model Y Pricing in Canada

Tesla Increases Model 3, Model Y Pricing in Canada

Tesla has increased Canadian pricing on two of its models, which happen to be the most in-demand in the lineup. The Model 3 Standard Range Plus now costs buy...

Ranked, All the Electric Vehicles in Canada Offering 300 km of Range or More

Ranked, All the Electric Vehicles in Canada Offering 300 ...

Here are all the electric vehicles in Canada with a range of 300 km or more, according to EnerGuide.

A Record Production Year for Tesla in 2019

A Record Production Year for Tesla in 2019

Tesla set a new company record for vehicle production in 2019. While the company narrowly missed its target of building 400,000 units this past year, the fin...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Hyundai Pony Coupe concept
Hyundai Recreates Original Pony Concept Coupe
Article
2024 Kia Seltos
2024 Kia Seltos First Drive: Spit and Polish
Review
2024 Lexus TX teaser
2024 Lexus TX: Name Confirmed, First Image Re...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2024 Chevrolet Trax First Drive: The Little Trax That Could!
2024 Chevrolet Trax First Dri...
Video
2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will Present its New EV on June 7
2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will P...
Video
2024 Ford Ranger Debuts with Raptor Version
2024 Ford Ranger Debuts with ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 