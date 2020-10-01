Right alongside price point, one of the big selling points when it comes to electric vehicle continues to be the range it delivers. Because who likes to feel range anxiety? That was a big problem with the first generation of mass-market EVs, which offered very little range to motorists ready to jump into the format. But this is no longer the case in 2021, when a range of more than 300 km has become the unofficial prerequisite to even get electric-vehicle customers to pay attention.

See also: Top 17 All-Electric Vehicles in Canada in 2021: More EVs By the Month

The tool that served as the basis for this ranking is the practical and useful EnerGuide developed by Natural Resources Canada. We gathered and ranked all the models available on the market in 2021 with a theoretical range of over 300 km.

For optimal suspense, our ranking is in ascending order with the vehicle with the greatest range placed last. Here we go.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

15th place: Volvo XC40 Recharge with 335 km