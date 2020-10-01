Right alongside price point, one of the big selling points when it comes to electric vehicle continues to be the range it delivers. Because who likes to feel range anxiety? That was a big problem with the first generation of mass-market EVs, which offered very little range to motorists ready to jump into the format. But this is no longer the case in 2021, when a range of more than 300 km has become the unofficial prerequisite to even get electric-vehicle customers to pay attention.
The tool that served as the basis for this ranking is the practical and useful EnerGuide developed by Natural Resources Canada. We gathered and ranked all the models available on the market in 2021 with a theoretical range of over 300 km.
For optimal suspense, our ranking is in ascending order with the vehicle with the greatest range placed last. Here we go.
15th place: Volvo XC40 Recharge with 335 km
Volvo is claiming 335 km of range on a full charge, and the XC40 Recharge is fast-charge capable so you can return 80 percent of a charge from 0 in about 40 minutes.
14th place: Audi e-tron 55 quattro with 357 km
Note that the Audi e-tron 55 quattro Sportback has a range of 351 km.
"The model is engineered for both AC and DC charging; in fact the e-tron debuts a DC fast-charging capability of up to 150 kW available at certain high-speed public charging stations, which can deliver 80% charge in about 30 minutes. At home, a standard 9.6 kW AC capsule charger (Level 2) is provided and designed to deliver a fresh charge overnight. This charger will include plugs that can utilize both a standard 120-volt household outlet (1.2 kW) as well as a fast-speed 240-volt outlet (9.6 kW)."
13th place: Nissan LEAF S Plus with 363 km
The more-equipped SV and SL versions of the LEAF Plus can cover a distance of 349 km.
"It’s worth noting off the bat that the LEAF is available with two choices of battery and, therefore, range. The smaller one is 40 kWh and gives 240 km of range, which is pretty modest, especially in 2020. To help dispel that nasty range anxiety, Canadian consumers have since 2019 been able to choose a version with a 62-kWh battery. The LEAF Plus can cover up to 363 km on a single charge, according to Nissan. The difference is enough that, in our opinion, it makes sense to pay extra to enjoy this version."
