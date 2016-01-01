A large-scale recall of over 1 million Tesla models has been announced to fix a software problem affecting the power windows. The models affected include some units of the Model 3 built between 2017 and 2022, Model Ys from 2020-2021, Model S vehicles from 2021-2022 and Model Xs from 2021-2022.

The problem is serious because the faulty power windows could potentially crush fingers. The California-based automaker received a notice this week from the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) explaining that in a number of its models, the detection system for changing the direction of a window’s movement when an obstacle is detected could fail to activate properly.

This creates a risk of injury to vehicle occupants who could find their fingers crushed, for example. Tesla says it is not aware of any incidents or injuries involving faulty power window mechanisms.

Being software-related, the problem can be fixed via over-the-air updates. Tesla will begin sending notices to owners of affected vehicles on November 15.

Tesla has often simply proceeded with software updates to fix issues without informing regulators or vehicle owners, but a recall is being issued in this case, likely due to the increased attention the automaker has received from the NHTSA in recent months – the result of a number of traffic incidents involving Teslas in North America.