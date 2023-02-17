• Tesla is recalling 362,758 vehicles due to safety risks associated with the autonomous driving system.

• The Full Self Driving (FSD) system can act erratically in many driving situations.

• 2016-2023 Model S and Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y EVs are affected.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, has compelled Tesla to recall 362,758 vehicles equipped with the Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. The government agency considers that the system can cause serious accidents.

According to NHTSA documents, the Beta version of the FSD system can cause a vehicle equipped with it to act in an unsafe manner at intersections, such as continuing straight through an intersection while in a turn lane, entering a turn lane when a stop sign prohibits it, or not coming to a full stop when required. In short, the system is erratic.

The document also explains that the system might not respond adequately to changes in posted speed limits or account for the driver's adjustment of vehicle speed to exceed posted speed limits.

Photo: Tesla Tesla Model Y

The recalled vehicles are the Model S and Model X offered from 2016 onward, the 2017-2023 Model 3 and the Model Y produced from 2020 onward. Note that only units equipped with the FSD system are affected by the recall.

The good news is that the repair can be done via a software upgrade, so owners won't have to go anywhere. The upgrade in question is intended to improve the way the system reacts to certain driving situations. Tesla agreed to the recall “out of an abundance of caution”.

Since its introduction over a year ago, the FSD system has drawn attention, and not always for the right reasons. The tricky element to a system like this is that drivers are responsible when incidents occur. They are ultimately the ones behind the wheel.

The technology is impressive but remains far from perfect.

NHTSA said it has identified 18 warranty claims that may be related to the FSD system. Fortunately, neither Tesla nor NHTSA is aware of any injuries or deaths related to this recall.