Tesla's Robotaxis Enter Service, Hit Snags

With Tesla having started its first on-road tests of robotaxis in Austin, Texas, we’re getting the first reports of how that’s going. And initial reports are that it hasn’t been an exercise entirely free of road bumps - to the point where the American NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) is raising questions.

Several videos shared online show the robotaxis violating the Highway Code in various ways. Their sins include speeding, crossing solid lines, going straight in turn-only lanes and hesitating to turn at certain intersections.

In one particular case, a robotaxi can be seen entering a left-turn lane, then continuing straight through the intersection, crossing two solid yellow lines, thus committing two traffic safety violations in one swoop.

| Photo: YouTube (Reuters)

It’s worth noting that the NHTSA, a government agency, does not pre-approve new technologies or systems put forward by automakers with their vehicles. Manufacturers certify them and state that they meet NHTSA safety standards. The agency investigates incidents involving potential safety defects, and it can then potentially intervene.

The NHTSA has thus not approved Tesla's robotaxis. But the video evidence posted online have led it to ask questions.

An agency spokesperson told Yahoo Finance that the NHTSA “is aware of the referenced incidents and is in contact with the manufacturer to gather additional information.”

The NHTSA says that after evaluating reports of the incidents, it will take all necessary measures to ensure road safety for everyone. It adds that its investigation into Tesla's full self-driving software remains open.

The tests Tesla is conducting in Austin, Texas, are currently limited, with between 10 and 20 Model Y robotaxis in service. A human is currently present on board and customers are hand-picked.

Tesla hasn’t specified at this time the next steps planned, or when the general public will be allowed to order a robotaxi in Austin.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he expects "millions" of robotaxis to be on the road by the second half of 2026. We shall see – let’s just say the world’s richest person has been known to make exaggerated claims regarding numbers and timelines.

It’s worth remembering that a test period is meant precisely to suss out bugs and errors, and we can expect Tesla to get to work making adjustments to the system behind its robotaxis. It will quickly want to reach the efficiency level of rival Waymo, which already operates self-driving taxis in certain American cities - including Austin.