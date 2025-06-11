Tesla plans a public launch of its autonomous robotaxis starting June 22, 2025, according to Elon Musk. The first rides are expected to be offered in Austin, Texas, as part of a pilot project highly anticipated by Tesla investors and enthusiasts alike.

The project could redefine the future of urban mobility... or it could founder against complex regulatory and technological realities.

That June 22nd launch appears to be carved in something less than stone, however. In response to a question on X, Elon Musk stated: "We are super paranoid about safety, so the date could move."

Tesla isn't taking the task lightly: the vehicles will be remotely supervised and will only operate in a restricted area during their initial phase.

A bold bet to revive Tesla

This initiative comes as sales of Tesla's electric vehicles are stalling, as the brand faces competition from Chinese and Korean brands and the fallout from Elon Musk's polarizing political stances. The Tesla CEO hopes that autonomous driving will restore the company's image as a technological pioneer.

| Photo: Tesla

Autonomous home delivery starting June 28

Musk also promised that starting June 28, some Tesla vehicles will leave the factory and drive themselves to customers' homes, without a driver. This spectacular idea raises as many safety questions as it does excitement among tech enthusiasts.

A fleet of supervised robo-Model Ys

The first robotaxi fleet will consist of between 10 and 20 Tesla Model Y SUVs. Those will operate with the latest version of the Full Self-Driving software, which is still in its testing phase. A video published on X on Tuesday shows a Model Y turning at an Austin intersection, with no driver at the wheel, bearing the "Robotaxi" Inscription.

Planned expansion in California and beyond

If the project is successful, Tesla plans to expand the service to other U.S. states before the end of the year, notably in California, where autonomous vehicle regulations are among the strictest in the country.

Futuristic promise or technological mirage?

While promising, this launch remains a tricky affair. Tesla must contend with strict safety standards, uncertain regulatory frameworks and public trust that needs rebuilding. If all goes as planned, Musk might just offer the world a glimpse into the future of autonomous mobility.