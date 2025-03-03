Tesla has dominated the Norwegian electric vehicle (EV) market for years, but the start of 2025 has given us a sharp turn of events: sales of Elon Musk's brand have plummeted by 44.4 percent compared with the same period in 2024. This as the overall EV market grew by 53.4 percent, reaching a 96 percent share of new passenger car registrations.

With just 1,606 Teslas sold in January and February 2025, compared with 2,887 the previous year, the brand now finds itself in third place, behind Volkswagen and Toyota. This is a remarkable change in fortune for Tesla. In 2024, the EV maker had snapped up 18.9 percent of the market on sales 24,259 units.

A growing market, a declining Tesla

According to the Norwegian Road Traffic Information Board, overall sales of passenger vehicles (both electric and gas-engine) jumped by 46.3 percent in the first two months of the year (18,292 units). Zero emission vehicles recorded even stronger growth, with 53.4 percent (17,443 units).

Against this backdrop of an electric boom, Tesla is struggling to keep pace and is even seeing its sales fall sharply. Is this a sign of consumer fatigue with the American brand?

Volkswagen and Toyota lead the market

Here are the brands dominating the Norwegian EV market so far in 2025:

- Volkswagen: 3,222 units sold (+224.1 percent)

- Toyota: 2,102 units sold (+97.6)

- Tesla: 1,606 units sold (-44.4)

- Nissan: 1,186 units sold (+31.3)

- BMW: 1,134 units sold (+113.6)

In terms of best-selling models, we see a similarly dramatic change in the leaderboard:

- Toyota bZ4X: 1,762 units (+236.3 percent)

- Volkswagen ID.4: 1,342 units (+207.8)

- Nissan Ariya: 1,171 units (+201)

- Tesla Model Y: 965 units (-64.4)

- Volkswagen ID.7: 879 units (+729.2)

The Model Y, once the undisputed star of the Norwegian market, plummets to fourth place with a spectacular 64.4-percent drop.

Elon Musk, during a failed demonstration with the Cybertruck | Photo: YouTube (Tesla)

Musk’s falling star

According to an Opinion survey published by TV 2, two out of three Norwegians have a more negative image of Tesla today. Only 2 percent of respondents have an improved perception of the brand.

The biggest reason? Elon Musk's association with former U.S. President Donald Trump, which is clearly turning off many potential Norwegian customers. But according to some experts, this is not the only factor.

Robert Næss, investment director at Nordea Asset Management, explains that “Tesla no longer has the unique appeal it once had”. Furthermore, Thor Øivind Jenssen, Professor at the University of Bergen, points out that “Tesla is at the top of the list of complaints from the NAF and the Consumer Council. Recurring problems and customer service deemed arrogant partly explain this fall.”

Can Juniper's Model Y reverse the trend?

March 2025 could be a decisive month for Tesla in Norway with the arrival of the Model Y Juniper, a redesigned version of the best-selling SUV. March is traditionally a strong month for Tesla.

With just 965 Model Ys sold in January and February (-64.4%), the brand is in urgent need of a rebound. Will this refreshed model be enough to win back a market that seems to be turning its back on the EV maker? Permit us to be doubtful.

A general European downturn?

The Norwegian situation does not appear to be isolated. In February, Tesla sales fell by 48 percent in Denmark. In the first two months of 2025, they fell by 45 percent in France and 42 percent in Sweden.

If this trend continues, Tesla could well face a much wider crisis than just Norwegian disinterest. To be continued...