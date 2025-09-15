Tesla has removed the Cybertruck Long Range RWD, the most affordable version of its electric pickup truck, from its U.S. configurator.

Launched in April 2025 at a starting price of $72,235 USD (including transportion), that variant had been presented as a more accessible entry point to the world of the Cybertruck. However, it sacrificed several key elements: all-wheel drive, air suspension, the motorized tonneau cover and even the rear light bar.

Since September 12, only two versions remain available to order: the AWD and the Cyberbeast.

A familiar strategy for Tesla

This isn't the first time Tesla has removed a configuration only to possibly reintroduce it later. The entry-level model was, however, criticized by enthusiasts themselves, who judged it too expensive for what it offered. On the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, one user summarized the situation: "Too expensive considering the missing options. I'd rather have a used AWD."

During the initial presentation in 2019, Elon Musk had promised an entry price of $39,900 USD, a version that never materialized.

| Photo: Tesla

Sales well below expectations

According to data from S&P Global Mobility, only 15,211 Cybertrucks were registered in the U.S. from January to July 2025, a 14-percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024. The month of July was particularly difficult, with a 54-percent year-over-year decline.

This performance contrasts with the initial ambitions of Elon Musk, who predicted between 250,000 and 500,000 annual sales.

Rivian, Ford and Ram also hit

Tesla is not the only company suffering. The Rivian R1T saw its registrations fall by 37 percent over the same period (3,971 units), while the Ford F-150 Lightning declined by 12 percent (16,673 registrations). Ram, for its part, outright canceled the launch of its first all-electric pickup on September 12, citing a drop in demand.

Only General Motors has managed to buck the trend, with modest increases for its Silverado EV, Sierra EV and Hummer EV models.

A sputtering segment

In total, all electric pickups combined did not surpass the 50,000-unit mark for registrations in the U.S. between January and July 2025. This performance confirms that, unlike SUVs, electric pickups are struggling to win over the North American market.