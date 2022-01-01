If you own a dog that regularly accompanies you on road trips or weekend treks to the cottage, the interior design of a vehicle, or more specifically its level of dog-friendliness, may actually be a selling point (or a deterrent) for you.

Here’s an example: for many dog owners, the ease with which dogs can get in and out of the vehicle is one of the main considerations when shopping for a car/SUV/truck.

That said, most dog owners are probably not going to drag their pet along to a dealership for a test drive of a potential new purchase. It’s with that in mind that the folks at Autotrader.com publish, every year, a list of the best vehicles for dogs and their owners. The ninth annual such list is now out, just in time for National Dog Day on Friday.

Brian Moody, executive editor of Autotrader, sees the importance of fitting your vehicle to your needs - and to those of your dog: “Some owners bring dogs to dealerships and some don’t. They should be doing that. They’re not doing you a favor by selling you a $40,000 thing. It’s your decision to make, so you should take your stuff down there, whether it’s a child safety seat or a dog. Make sure it works for you.”

Photo: Ford Ford Bronco Sport

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 38 percent of American households have at least one dog. It’s estimated there are about 77 million pet dogs in the United States, or roughly one dog for every five Americans. If we extrapolate for Canada, we likely have about 7 million dogs in Canada.

A recent Autotrader survey found that more than 85 percent of dog owners think about travel with their pet when purchasing a vehicle; two-thirds take their dog for a drive at least once a week. The survey, which was conducted earlier this summer, polled 600 pooch owners.

The Autotrader list of the best 2022 vehicles for dogs takes into account canine-friendly factors that give owners the best possible options.

Moody told the Detroit Free Press, “All the vehicles on this list have some form of pet-friendly accessory available. We also looked at cars that are just good cars. Every car on it gets a 3.5 or higher score on our five-point scale for vehicles.”

Here are the best new 2022 vehicles for dogs, according to Autotrader. The list is in alphabetical order:

Chrysler Pacifica

Ford Bronco Sport

Hyundai Santa Fe

Jeep Wrangler

Kia Soul

Ram ProMaster City Wagon

Subaru Outback

Tesla Model 3

Toyota Sienna

Volvo XC60

To select the best vehicles, the experts started with those offering an abundance of pet-friendly features and accessories. For example, they looked for a low floor for easy entry, climate control vents in the back for pet comfort, and accessories such as soft boxes and harnesses to keep dogs safe.

“Pretty much every year there’s a Volvo and Subaru on the list because they have amazing pet-friendly accessories from water bowls, built-in crates, seat covers for the backseat, there is a clip and harness system that fits into the seat belt system of the car,” said Moody.

But Subaru doesn't just offer complete accessories, he added.

“It's part of their corporate culture that even their dealerships partner with local shelters to help with adoption.”

Some of the brands on the list may not offer all of these products, but they are sporty and therefore fit the lifestyle of most dog owners. The Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco Sport, for example, don't have very low-profile dog access, but they do offer soft crates in the back and other accessories so you take your pet with you in comfort as you leave the beaten path.

So there you have it. Dog owners, make sure to do your homework!