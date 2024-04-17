With Earth Day just around the corner, it’s an electric week at Auto123 as we turn the lights towards noteworthy developments in the EV segment.

The term “EV” – “electric vehicle” – has become somewhat ambiguous these days. What used to be a simple divide between vehicles powered solely by internal combustion – ICEs – and vehicles powers solely by electric power – “BEV”, or “battery-electric vehicle” has become a bit more complicated.

Ironically, the proliferation of mixed powertrains has actually taken some focus off the BEV segment, because while hybrid vehicles have been proliferating for quite some time now, the recent arrival of many new plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) has blended ICE and BEV like never before. Since the BEV was already in the minority against ICE when it came to sales, this has pushed them further down still.

Still, there are plenty of top-quality all-electric models out there, and while range anxiety is still an issue for many, their ranges are increasing steadily; the cure for that anxiety might be coming into view.

Here’s a look at our choices of the Top 10 BEVs available in Canada for 2024.

Chevrolet Bolt EUV ($43,179-$46,679)

Specifications sheet of Chevrolet Bolt EUV

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Bolt has been around for almost as long as the Nissan LEAF, but with the EUV model, introduced a couple of yeas ago, Chevrolet entered a slightly different realm. The Bolt EUV features more interior space than the standard Bolt, and ii’s styled and engineered to be more of a family-moving vehicle and a little more appropriate for daily use.

Range from the Bolt EUV approaches 400 km in combined city/highway driving, which is really solid considering that it remains among the least-expensive ways to get into a BEV in Canada.

See also: Chevrolet Confirms Only Bolt EUV Will Be Back in 2025

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV black | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Exterior design oif 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV | Photo: D.Boshouwers