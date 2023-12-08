A few days ago, Chevrolet confirmed what we already knew, namely that the Chevrolet Bolt EV would return with the Ultium platform as its structure, in 2025. The current model’s retirement had been announced in the spring, but the company had a change of heart, likely propelled by strong sales this year.

We’ve now had a clarification regarding the EV’s return, Insideevs spoke to company officials and reports that it will be the Bolt EUV coming back, not the regular Bolt EV.

There’s not a massive difference between the two models. When the first generation launched in 2017, there was only the Bolt EV. The 2022 redesign added a slightly larger variant, the EUV. One is considered a car, the other a small SUV.

There’s no real mystery behind the decision to pick one and not the other for revival. The Bolt EUV model is more popular than the Bolt EV, outselling it two-to-one. Buyers want more space, and in this respect, the choice is easy.

Chevrolet Bolt EUV, three-quarters rear Photo: Chevrolet

As mentioned, sales of the two Bolts have rebounded this year. As we’ve previously reported, in the first three quarters of 2023, Chevrolet sold 49,494 units of the two Bolts, a significant 125-percent jump compared to the same period in 2022.

The price cuts in effect with both models have certainly helped sales. That might have some influence on the company’s strategy with the revived 2025 Bolt EUV. The model's future success likely rides on it being the most affordable electric options; this is now one of its key selling points. In the U.S., the Bolt EV can be purchased for just over $20,000, once credits have been applied.

We shouldn’t expect the 2025 Bolt EUV to get much bigger than the current version; Chevrolet won't want to cannibalize sales of the upcoming Equinox EV. In fact, the company has already confirmed that the vehicle won’t be dramatically different, visually. What will change is its architecture and batteries, mainly, as well as safety and technological updates.