Love 'em or (usually) hate 'em: Auto123 presents 10 vehicles that have stirred up controversy with their polarising front ends.

A few weeks ago, BMW presented the new generation of its 4 Series coupe, and more than anything, more than the new tech and the new powertrain, what most got folks talking? That huge front grille. Some people love it, while others are accusing the automaker of extreme bad taste, if not outright heresy.

From our perch as grizzled industry watchers, we can say, however, that this isn't the first time in history that a car’s front end made people talk. And argue. In fact it’s happened dozens, if not hundreds of times.

For the heck of it, Auto123 looked back in time and chose 10 models, including the new 4 Series, that elicited strong reactions when they first showed their noses. We proceed in order of chronology, not of ugliness. Because beauty is in the eye of the beholder, after all…

1 — 1934 Brewster