BMW Is About to Change the Styling of its Entire Lineup

A full-scale aesthetic overhaul is underway at BMW. The German automaker will apply its new Neue Klasse design language to all of its models, both gas-fed and electric-powered, and the transformation will happen much faster than anticipated.

The first model to adopt the new visual signature? The second-generation BMW iX3, set to debut in September at the Munich Motor Show.

A major aesthetic shift, starting with the iX3

The redesigned iX3 will be followed by the future 3 Series, coming in two distinct variants: gasoline and electric. Then, it will be the turn of existing models like the 5 Series, which was just redone in 2023, to undergo a bold metamorphosis.

Several camouflaged prototypes of that new 5 Series have already been spotted during testing, featuring redesigned bumpers and revised headlights. Autocar suggests that the interior could also adopt the brand-new Panoramic iDrive system, without abandoning the CLAR platform or the current range of engines.

Even the M5 will receive the Neue Klasse touch, while retaining its 4.4L plug-in hybrid V8.

BMW Neue Klasse Vision concept (2023) | Photo: BMW

All models ‘going Neue Klasse’ - no exceptions

According to Adrian van Hooydonk, head of design at BMW Group, the complete overhaul aims to give a consistent and modern identity to the entire range. 2 Series, X2, 7 Series, X7... nothing will escape this transformation. The objective? To create strong visual continuity to reflect how quickly technology is evolving and society demands renewal.

Why the rush?

BMW makes no secret that this stylistic acceleration is driven by a thirst for modernity. “Society's appetite for change has accelerated,” says van Hooydonk. In other words, consumers expect to see new things, often, and everywhere.

Get ready: BMW's visual revolution is underway – and it could well redefine what “German luxury” means in the 21st century.

BMW Neue Klasse Vision concept | Photo: BMW