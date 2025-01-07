The Next BMW 4 Series Will Be Electric-Only

BMW is abandoning the internal combustion engine for its next-generation 4 Series. According to a report by BMW Blog, the next 4 Series will be electric-only, and that includes the sporty M4 variant. This transition is part of BMW's commitment to electrification, based on its new Neue Klasse platform.

Unlike the 4 Series, the next 3 Series will offer both gasoline and electric options. ICE versions will use the current CLAR platform, while the electric model will also adopt that Neue Klasse architecture, which is being inaugurated this year with the launch of an electric X3, probably named iX3.

The Neue Klasse platform: a technological leap forward

The Neue Klasse platform represents a major step forward for BMW. It will introduce a design entirely dedicated to electric vehicles, improving efficiency and performance. The electric 4 Series, expected in 2028, will replace the current i4 range, which is based on a modified version of the CLAR platform.

BMW's Concept 4 | Photo: BMW

An electric M4 with almost 700 hp

The electric M4 promises impressive performance. According to early reports, the base version could develop around 670 hp, thanks to an advanced 4-motor powertrain with individual wheel control. This system, developed by BMW M since 2018, optimizes torque distribution according to driving conditions, offering enhanced grip and improved stability.

New technologies for optimum control

With potential power exceeding 1,300 hp for top-of-the-range models, this system will be controlled by a new central computer. It will analyze sensor data, steering angles and driver commands in real time to adjust torque. The electric M3 and M4 will integrate this innovation, although their maximum power remains more modest than the ultra-high-performance models.

The future of the BMW M range

The electric BMW M3, of which a prototype has already been presented, will coexist with a combustion-engine version. However, no ICE version is planned for the M4. The electrification of the model range reflects BMW's desire to combine sporty performance and durability, while adapting to increasingly stringent environmental regulations.

With the Neue Klasse platform and models like the electric 4 Series and M4, BMW seeks to redefine the sports car going forward. It remains to be seen how these innovations will be received by thrill-seekers and brand purists alike.