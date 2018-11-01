Every year, American firm Kelley Blue Book, recognized as a reference in the automotive industry by companies and consumers, hands out its Best Buy awards in a number of vehicle segments. The significance of these awards makes it worth doing a rundown of the choices for 2021 in 16 different car, SUV and truck categories.

For the second year in a row, the Rookie of the Year trophy goes to a Kia model. Last year’s big Telluride is followed up in 2021 by the significantly smaller Seltos.

KBB highlights the all-new Seltos’ winning balancing act between comfort, space, urban practicality and fuel economy, and tips it hat at the model’s ability to do that even while sporting a stylish exterior.

What KBB liked:

- Roominess, both in front and in the second row

- Comfortable front seats

- Reclining back seats

- Excellent interior finishing and amenities

- Lots of safety tech

- Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, standard 8-inch screen

- Best-in-class cargo space

- Reasonable base-model price point

- Solid Kia warranty

As you’ll see further along, the Seltos also took home the Best Buy Award for 2021 in the Subcompact SUV category – though of course, like other in-betweenies like the Nissan Qashqai and Chevy’s Trailblazer, the Kia crossover actually sits astride the subcompact and compact SUV categories in terms of its dimensions.

See also: 2021 Kia Seltos Review: When’s a subcompact not a subcompact?

See also: 2021 Kia Seltos pictures