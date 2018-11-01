Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy Awards for 2021: Here Are KBB’s Choices

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Every year, American firm Kelley Blue Book, recognized as a reference in the automotive industry by companies and consumers, hands out its Best Buy awards in a number of vehicle segments. The significance of these awards makes it worth doing a rundown of the choices for 2021 in 16 different car, SUV and truck categories.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Best New Model: 2021 Kia Seltos

2021 Kia Seltos
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2021 Kia Seltos

For the second year in a row, the Rookie of the Year trophy goes to a Kia model. Last year’s big Telluride is followed up in 2021 by the significantly smaller Seltos.

KBB highlights the all-new Seltos’ winning balancing act between comfort, space, urban practicality and fuel economy, and tips it hat at the model’s ability to do that even while sporting a stylish exterior.

What KBB liked:

- Roominess, both in front and in the second row
- Comfortable front seats
- Reclining back seats
- Excellent interior finishing and amenities
- Lots of safety tech
- Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, standard 8-inch screen
- Best-in-class cargo space
- Reasonable base-model price point
- Solid Kia warranty

As you’ll see further along, the Seltos also took home the Best Buy Award for 2021 in the Subcompact SUV category – though of course, like other in-betweenies like the Nissan Qashqai and Chevy’s Trailblazer, the Kia crossover actually sits astride the subcompact and compact SUV categories in terms of its dimensions.

See also: 2021 Kia Seltos Review: When’s a subcompact not a subcompact?

See also: 2021 Kia Seltos pictures

2021 Kia Seltos, front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2021 Kia Seltos, front
2021 Kia Seltos, interior
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2021 Kia Seltos, interior

You May Also Like

Semi-finalists for 2021 NACTOY Awards Announced

Semi-finalists for 2021 NACTOY Awards Announced

The semi-finalists for 2021 NACTOY Awards are now known. Despite the pandemic complicating matters, NACTOY jury members will endeavour to evaluate the vehicl...

The 17 Best Buys for 2020: We look at Kelley Blue Book’s Picks for Cars, SUVs and Trucks

The 17 Best Buys for 2020: We look at Kelley Blue Book’s ...

Kelley Blue Book, recognized as a reference in the automotive industry by companies and consumers, has handed out its Best Buy awards in a number of vehicle ...

2019 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Finalists!

2019 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Fin...

Which vehicles will take home a 2019 Auto123.com Award? Our jury will soon be divulging its choices for the Vehicles of the Year for 2019 with the announceme...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Fisker electric pickup concept, 2021
Fisker Teases Electric Pickup In Development
Article
Hyundai Reminds Us a Kona N Is On the Way
Article
2021 Nissan Altima
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Sienna, Acura TLX ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Top 10: Electric Pickups We're Eagerly Awaiting in 2021 and 2022
Top 10: Electric Pickups We'r...
Video
Ford Tests Future Electric F-150 in the Snow
Ford Tests Future Electric F-...
Video
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Sienna, Acura TLX Nab IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Si...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 