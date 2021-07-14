Every year we take a look at the Best Buy choices put together annually by U.S. outlet Kelley Blue Book. And we do this why? Because every year you show an interest, and that’s because it gives potential buyers a useful shortcut to many of the best vehicles to be found in each category.

For 2022, here then are the best buys in 18 different car, SUV and truck categories, as chosen by the panel of experts at KBB. The panel uses its experience test driving vehicles throughout the year and factors in data on elements like 5-year cost to own and resale value to come up with the models it feels are the smartest choices for consumers. Here’s what they found this year.

Best New Model: 2022 Ford Maverick