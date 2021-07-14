Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy Awards for 2022: Here Are KBB’s Choices

Every year we take a look at the Best Buy choices put together annually by U.S. outlet Kelley Blue Book. And we do this why? Because every year you show an interest, and that’s because it gives potential buyers a useful shortcut to many of the best vehicles to be found in each category.

For 2022, here then are the best buys in 18 different car, SUV and truck categories, as chosen by the panel of experts at KBB. The panel uses its experience test driving vehicles throughout the year and factors in data on elements like 5-year cost to own and resale value to come up with the models it feels are the smartest choices for consumers. Here’s what they found this year.

Best New Model: 2022 Ford Maverick

2022 Ford Maverick
Photo: Ford
The new Maverick is as small as the anticipation of its return to the market was big. Or something. Anyways, Ford’s new compact pickup will do battle with Hyundai’s Santa Cruz’s all-new urban pickup, most notably, but it has a crucial advantage in that it’s far more affordable. Also less luxurious, but buyers will likely go into their decision-making eyes open on that front.

What KBB liked:

- The hybrid powertrain delivers great fuel economy
- Both available powertrains are impressive
- Affordability (thus accessibility)
- Even at its low low price, Ford’s Co-Pilot360 suite of safety features comes standard
- The interior and the bed feature useful storage spaces
- Welcoming ride, with suspension and chassis tuned for comfort
- Payload capacity of 1,500 lb (680 kg)
- Towing capacity of 2,500 lb (1,134 kg) for the hybrid, and 4,000 lb (1,814 kg) for the version with 2.0L turbo EcoBoost engine

2022 Ford Maverick, bed, tailgate
Photo: Ford
2022 Ford Maverick, interior
Photo: Ford
2022 Ford Maverick, front grille
Photo: D.Boshouwers
