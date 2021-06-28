Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2021 Lexus LC Convertible: 10 things Worth Knowing

The Lexus LC is an exceptional car, precisely the kind of car a luxury automaker should offer. For one, it serves to showcase the brand’s expertise, what it’s capable of producing. And for two, it turns heads. Audi has its R8, Mercedes-Benz its AMG GT; BMW had its i8, and its Z8, once upon a time; and Lexus has the LC.

Lexus once had the more radical LFA. Now there’s the more sensible LC. We recently got behind the wheel to get a feel for its essence. Here are 10 things that caught our attention, for all sorts of reasons. Presented to you in no particular order.

1 - The sound

You may know that the LC is equipped with a 5.0L V8 engine that spits out 471 hp, but what the stats don’t tell you is that it's a blast to make it sing. The work that has been done here with the components that make up the exhaust system is simply extraordinary. Under acceleration, when you rev up the engine, the hairs on your arms do the same, as your senses are brutally awakened by a guttural sound that emanates from everywhere. This is one of the most pleasant surprises about this car, for sure.

The 2021 Lexus LC convertible, rear
Photo: D.Heyman
The 2021 Lexus LC convertible, rear
The 2021 Lexus LC convertible, engine
Photo: D.Rufiange
The 2021 Lexus LC convertible, engine

2 - Drive modes

Less surprisingly, the LC offers a few drive modes to suit your mood at any one time. What we like most, however, is the location of the dial that allows you to switch from one setting to another: it's at the top and to the right of the instrument panel. This way, your eyes don't have to leave the road to find it, allowing you to make the LC match your frame of mind in complete safety.

The 2021 Lexus LC convertible, dial for drive modes
Photo: D.Rufiange
The 2021 Lexus LC convertible, dial for drive modes

