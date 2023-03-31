Here is our buying guide for summer and all-season tires for 2023 in Canada. Today, the best summer and all-season tires for trucks and larger SUVs.

First things first: just about everything we covered in our previous section on summer and all-season tires for cars and smaller SUVs can be applied to light-duty trucks. As for the choice of tires, except for a few tires specific to bigger and more-rugged pickup trucks and vans, almost all the tires featuring in our car section are available for light-duty trucks, and especially for SUVs.

However, if your vehicle is used for commercial or heavy-duty use, we suggest you visit a tire dealer who knows about those segments, especially when it comes to load standards. Note that many heavier-duty pickup tires have a load rating that must be met.

So, again, if you need (or want) to change tires, it's best to go with the same brand and model that came with the vehicle out of the factory.