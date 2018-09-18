Nissan Altima: A History Stretching Back to the Late 60s…

Nissan’s Altima sedan has gotten a complete makeover for 2019. We thought we’d mark the debut of the model’s sixth generation with a look back at the rich history of the model. It’s a history that stretches back even further than the Altima name.

1968-1972 Datsun 510 Bluebird

Towards the end of the 1960s, a car appeared that would change the history of its manufacturer Nissan. The Datsun 510 was extremely successful and helped made the brand a household name in North America. Its prowess on the race track, both on this continent and elsewhere, helped make it a true automotive legend.