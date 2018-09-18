Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

Nissan Altima: A History Stretching Back to the Late 60s…

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Nissan’s Altima sedan has gotten a complete makeover for 2019. We thought we’d mark the debut of the model’s sixth generation with a look back at the rich history of the model. It’s a history that stretches back even further than the Altima name.

1968-1972 Datsun 510 Bluebird

Towards the end of the 1960s, a car appeared that would change the history of its manufacturer Nissan. The Datsun 510 was extremely successful and helped made the brand a household name in North America. Its prowess on the race track, both on this continent and elsewhere, helped make it a true automotive legend.

Datsun 510 Bluebird
Photo: Nissan
Datsun 510 Bluebird

Next page

You May Also Like

2019 Nissan Altima Review: Better Than Ever, But Is It Enough?

2019 Nissan Altima Review: Better Than Ever, But Is It En...

Well-equipped out of the box, the 2019 Nissan Altima has many qualities and its versatility as a daily driver makes it very competitive. The styling is there...

2019 Nissan Altima Reviewed in the Snow: The sedan is not dead – long live the sedan!

2019 Nissan Altima Reviewed in the Snow: The sedan is not...

The 2019 Nissan Altima is an attractive proposition that, with the addition of four-wheel drive, will surely tempt those Canadian motorists who buy utilities...

2019 Nissan Altima First Drive: the All-Wheel Sedan

2019 Nissan Altima First Drive: the All-Wheel Sedan

The challenge, commercially speaking, is great for the 2019 Nissan Altima midsize sedan, now entering its 6th generation and needing to hold its own against ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Kia Stinger
New Engine and More Power for the 2021 Kia St...
Article
Bollinger Deliver-E concept
Bollinger Announces Development of Electric D...
Article
2021 Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid
Kia Tells More About Its New Sorento Plug-In ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Here’s What the Next Batmobile Looks Like
Here’s What the Next Batmobil...
Video
2020 Ford F-150 Review: Certified Legendary… But the Changes, They Are A Comin’
2020 Ford F-150 Review: Certi...
Video
Quebecer Racks Up One Million Km in 2008 Hyundai Elantra
Quebecer Racks Up One Million...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 