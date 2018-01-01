Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Nissan Altima Gets a Mild Redesign for 2023

2023 Nissan Altima, profile
Photo: Nissan
The current generation of the Altima was introduced for 2019, so the 2023 model year would have been its fifth in its current form. Would have, but won’t, because Nissan has announced it’s making some mid-cycle tweaks to the sedan to keep it current.

First off, the Altima gets a spanking new front fascia for 2023, while the front end has a more aggressive look. We also note the appearance of the redesigned Nissan logo at the heart of the grille. With the SR variants, we'll get a unique grille with a black chrome finish.

Beyond that, LED headlights are now standard and their design integrates the turn signals into the daytime running lights.

2023 Nissan Altima, front
Photo: Nissan
As for colours, we get the addition of Ethos Gray, yet another shade that will blend the car in with the landscape. Where are the bright colours of the cars of yesteryear?

Finally, two new aluminum wheel designs will also be included with the SR and Platinum variants.

Jumping inside, hawkeyes will notice that some accents have been redesigned on the dashboard and that SR models get a “new double-stitched fabric interior design”, as Nissan puts it. On the centre console, SR Premium and Platinum models receive a new 12.3-inch high-definition colour display (previously 8 inches), wireless integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps and wireless charging and connection for mobile devices.

2023 Nissan Altima, interior
Photo: Nissan
For the rest, the model remains the same, meaning the Altima continues on with its 2.5L 4-cylinder engine in trims, a block that delivers 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) manages power delivery to the wheels.

All-wheel drive is always standard on all versions.

2023 Nissan Altima, interior, profile
Photo: Nissan
2023 Nissan Altima, multimedia screen
Photo: Nissan
Nissan Altima 2023, roue
Photo: Nissan
Nissan Altima 2023, trois quarts arrière
Photo: Nissan
Nissan Altima 2023, arrière
Photo: Nissan
