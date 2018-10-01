School’s out, the temperatures are sky-high and the festivals are underway throughout the country: all the signs of summer are here. This also means Canadians are getting ready to hit the road during their summer vacations. For those who plan on covering some of the thousands of kilometres of road criss-crossing the country, here’s a Top 10 of the vehicles – some pretty far out – perfectly suited for road trips with the family or with friends.

Volvo V60 Cross Country

We start off with a wagon that is one of the smoothest and most pleasant-to-drive currently on the market. The Volvo V90 Cross Country sports a superb design, and its interior is very well put-together, not to mention exceedingly quiet. This Swedish product is designed to please its occupants on even the longest of journeys.