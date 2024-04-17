With Earth Day just around the corner, it’s an electric week at Auto123 as we turn the lights towards noteworthy developments in the EV segment.

The term “EV” – “electric vehicle” – has become somewhat ambiguous these days. What used to be a simple divide between vehicles powered solely by internal combustion – ICEs – and vehicles powers solely by electric power – “BEV”, or “battery-electric vehicle” has become a bit more complicated.

Ironically, the proliferation of mixed powertrains has actually taken some focus off the BEV segment, because while hybrid vehicles have been proliferating for quite some time now, the recent arrival of many new plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) has blended ICE and BEV like never before. Since the BEV was already in the minority against ICE when it came to sales, this has pushed them further down still.

Still, there are plenty of top-quality all-electric models out there, and while range anxiety is still an issue for many, their ranges are increasing steadily; the cure for that anxiety might be coming into view.

Here’s a look at our choices of the Top 10 BEVs available in Canada for 2024.

Chevrolet Bolt EUV ($43,179-$46,679)

Specifications sheet of Chevrolet Bolt EUV