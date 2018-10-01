Auto123 presents 10 vehicles of the past that made their debut at the New York Auto Show.

In normal times, we would have made the short trek down to New York last week to attend the annual auto show. In my case, my flight to the Big Apple to the American megalopolis was booked and I was going there at the invitation of Toyota to cover their premiere presentation.

How things have changed in just a few weeks. Today, possibly the last place on the planet where anyone would want to be is New York City.

After the show, I would also have been presenting with a Top 10 overview of the best premieres at the show, what was going on behind the scenes and so on. Since that's impossible this year, we take a look back at 10 important models that have made their big debut at the New York event over the decades. In the first case particularly, we look a looong way back…

1 — 1928 Ford Model A