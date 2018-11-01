The year 2020 marks a decade, more or less, of consumer electric cars on our roads, and form looking at what’s shaping up on the market over the next twelve months, it's safe to say this year is particularly pivotal one for the electric shift the industry intends to make over the next ten years.

As we head into a future of seemingly infinite possibilities, hybrid and plug-in hybrid offerings are still among us, of course, but in 2020 the big attractions, the big attention-grabbers, are all-electric vehicles.

We're thus back for a fourth straight year with our Guide to Electric and Hybrid Cars, which we first produced in 2017. And though most models we’ve touched on in the past are still in place, some are disappearing, while others are coming up fast on the horizon.

Of course, the commercialization of these environmentally greener vehicles also goes hand in hand with government incentives programs; Canada has had its federal program in place since May 2019, while British Columbia and Quebec continue to offer discounts on the purchase or lease of electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Here we go with our guide to 2020 models that consume significantly less fuel (or not at all) and leave a friendlier ecological footprint.

THE ALL-ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Audi

Last year, we told you about the arrival of the German brand's first-ever electric utility vehicle. For 2020 Audi adds to the equation a Sportback variant, a model that concedes a little cargo space in return for a more aerodynamic silhouette.

Perhaps most exciting is the brand’s stated goal of adding to its lineup a super sedan inspired by the e-tron-GT prototype. That car would reap the benefits of the development of the Porsche Taycan for one or another of its variants.