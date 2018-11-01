Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

2020 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The All-Electric Vehicles

The year 2020 marks a decade, more or less, of consumer electric cars on our roads, and form looking at what’s shaping up on the market over the next twelve months, it's safe to say this year is particularly pivotal one for the electric shift the industry intends to make over the next ten years.

As we head into a future of seemingly infinite possibilities, hybrid and plug-in hybrid offerings are still among us, of course, but in 2020 the big attractions, the big attention-grabbers, are all-electric vehicles.

We're thus back for a fourth straight year with our Guide to Electric and Hybrid Cars, which we first produced in 2017. And though most models we’ve touched on in the past are still in place, some are disappearing, while others are coming up fast on the horizon.

Of course, the commercialization of these environmentally greener vehicles also goes hand in hand with government incentives programs; Canada has had its federal program in place since May 2019, while British Columbia and Quebec continue to offer discounts on the purchase or lease of electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Here we go with our guide to 2020 models that consume significantly less fuel (or not at all) and leave a friendlier ecological footprint.

THE ALL-ELECTRIC VEHICLES

See also our Guide to Hybrid Vehicles in 2020

See also our Guide to Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles in 2020

Audi

Audi e-tron Sportback
Photo: Audi
Audi e-tron Sportback

Last year, we told you about the arrival of the German brand's first-ever electric utility vehicle. For 2020 Audi adds to the equation a Sportback variant, a model that concedes a little cargo space in return for a more aerodynamic silhouette.

Perhaps most exciting is the brand’s stated goal of adding to its lineup a super sedan inspired by the e-tron-GT prototype. That car would reap the benefits of the development of the Porsche Taycan for one or another of its variants.

Audi e-tron GT concept
Photo: Audi
Audi e-tron GT concept
Audi e-tron
Photo: Audi
Audi e-tron

You May Also Like

2019 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Finalists!

2019 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Fin...

Which vehicles will take home a 2019 Auto123.com Award? Our jury will soon be divulging its choices for the Vehicles of the Year for 2019 with the announceme...

Top 10 Electric SUVs Coming in the Near-Future

Top 10 Electric SUVs Coming in the Near-Future

The SUV invasion of the automotive market is well and truly underway, and has been for some time. We’re now about to witness an onslaught of electric SUVs th...

NACTOY’s Shortlist for its 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Announced

NACTOY’s Shortlist for its 2020 North American Car, Utili...

We now have the initial shortlist for NACTOY’s 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards. The finalists in each of the three categories w...

More Articles

From this author

Vincent Aubé
Articles By
Vincent Aubé
Kia Niro PHEV
2020 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Plug-...
Article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid
2020 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Hybrids
Article
2020 Genesis G90
2020 Genesis G90 Review, Take 1: A Great Car ...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hyundai Teases the Resculpted Next Elantra
Hyundai Teases the Resculpted...
Video
James Bond Waylaid by Coronavirus
James Bond Waylaid by Coronav...
Video
Polestar Precept Delivers a Vision of the Brand’s Future
Polestar Precept Delivers a V...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 