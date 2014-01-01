Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The Vehicles with the Best Retained Value, According to Canadian Black Book

Auto123 presents an overview of the vehicles with the best retained value in 2020 in Canada.

When buying a new or used vehicle, it’s important to consider the financial aspect of this significant “investment”, beyond the traditional costs related to car maintenance. A model that has a reputation for maintaining its value over time will sell more easily and for a higher price after a few years of ownership. Of course, this isn’t the only factor to consider when it's time to shop for your next car, but for some, ensuring a financial return in the end is as important as reliability or driving pleasure.

Canadian Black Book recently published its list of models that retain the highest percentage of value over time, in 23 different categories. The 2020 study profiles the 2016 models, which means the CBB ranking looks at vehicle’s resale value after four years of ownership. See if your vehicle is among the best choices according to CBB.

Photo: Canadian Black Book

Sub-compact car: Honda Fit
Finalists: Toyota Prius c, Toyota Yaris

2016 Honda Fit
Photo: Honda
2016 Honda Fit

The practical Honda Fit beats out its Toyota rivals in the industry's affordable-car niche. For hybrid-vehicle lovers, the Prius c is an excellent option, but the Fit stands out in good part because of its cavernous trunk.

The Fit is also a much rarer car on the market than, say, the Civic sedan, which sells for just a few hundred dollars more. That also helps explains its high retained value after several years of use.

Our review of the 2016 Honda Fit

Specifications of the 2016 Honda Fit

Consult our listing of 2016 Honda fit models available in your region of Canada.

