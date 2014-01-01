Auto123 presents an overview of the vehicles with the best retained value in 2020 in Canada.

When buying a new or used vehicle, it’s important to consider the financial aspect of this significant “investment”, beyond the traditional costs related to car maintenance. A model that has a reputation for maintaining its value over time will sell more easily and for a higher price after a few years of ownership. Of course, this isn’t the only factor to consider when it's time to shop for your next car, but for some, ensuring a financial return in the end is as important as reliability or driving pleasure.

Canadian Black Book recently published its list of models that retain the highest percentage of value over time, in 23 different categories. The 2020 study profiles the 2016 models, which means the CBB ranking looks at vehicle’s resale value after four years of ownership. See if your vehicle is among the best choices according to CBB.

